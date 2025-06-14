British Royals pay tribute to Air India crash victims at King’s birthday parade

The British Royal Family is honouring the Air India crash martyrs amid their joyous celebrations.
On Saturday, June 14, the Royal Family of the U.K. marked Trooping the Colour, the official birthday of King Charles, where they paid a heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, this week.
Before beginning the vibrant celebrations, King Charles and Prince William led the Royal Family’s tribute by prominently displaying black armbands on their ceremonial uniforms to express solidarity with the victims’ families and mourn the loss of those who died.
The British Monarch, dressed in his Coldstream Guards uniform as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Household Division, led the gesture of remembrance.
Joining him was the Prince of Wales as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, who rode in the procession through central London.
Other members of the Royal Family who took part in the parade, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward, also wore the armbands.
Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photographs from the ceremony
“On their 375th anniversary this year, Number 7 Company of the @Coldstream_Guards had the honour of Trooping their Colours in front of The King today,” captioned the Palace alongside the photos.
They added, “At the request of His Majesty, members of the Royal Family taking part in the parade wore black armbands as a mark of respect following the Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad this week.”
The gallery featured pictures of the Royal Couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales with their kids, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.