Royal

Prince Harry Meghan Markle lose more staffers in major shake-up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's four more team members exit

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's more staff members have reportedly exit in yet another shake-up.

As per PEOPLE magazine, four members of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team have exit, two of them joined the royal couple only last year.

The chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, hired by the couple last year, who has previously worked for American Idol, Google and Hulu called the shake-up "strategic" in her official statement.

"As the Duke and Duchess's business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support, as previously reported in Forbes and PR Week several weeks ago," Maines noted.

She further explained, "Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries."

Two members who have exited include Harry and Meghan's Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and U.K. press officer Charlie Gipson.

This news comes just a day before Royal Family members' reunion for the Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 14, where Meghan and Harry are not invited due to their rocky relationship with King Charles and other members.

