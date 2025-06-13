Buckingham Palace lowers Union flags to half-mast in honor of Air India tragedy

Royal residences have lowered their flags to half-mast in wake of tragic Air India plane crash incident.
On June 12, the AI-171 flight carrying more than 242 passengers, including 53 British nationals, crashed in Ahmedabad, India,
To express their respect and solidarity to grieving people in this tough time, all the royal residences including Buckingham Palace have lowered the Union flags to half-mast, with the exception of the Royal Standard.
The Royal Standard represents the presence of the sovereign and is never flown at half-mast, not even upon the death of a monarch.
Not only this, King Charles and Queen Camilla have also released an official statement on Royal Family's Instagram account, yesterday, expressing their profound sadness on the incident.
“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning," the statement read.
It further added, “The King extended his sympathies to those affected, stating: "Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones."
About Air India plane crash
Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 carrying 242 people bound for London, crashed moments after taking off from the city of Ahmedabad.
Over 240 people lost their lives in the tragedy, with just one survivor, a British national.