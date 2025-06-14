Royal

Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims

King Charles orders last-minute changes to Trooping the Colour ceremony to pay tribute to Air India plane crash victims

King Charles has ordered changes to the Trooping the Colour ceremony to pay a heartfelt tribute to the victims of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

After paying respect to those who lost their lives in deadly Indian plane crash and expressing solidarity with grieving families by lowering the Union flags to half-mast, the British Royal Family has now made subtle adjustments to the Monarch’s birthday parade to honour the victims.

According to a Buckingham Palace insider who spoke to GB News on Saturday, June 14, His Majesty has requested some special changes to the day, including members of the Royal Family wearing black armbands during the parade.

The source shared that in addition to the Royal Family members, postilions, coachmen from the Royal Mews and senior military officers will also be wearing the armbands.

However, this order will not apply to Royals attending the ceremony in civilian clothing, such as Princess Kate and her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Additionally, a minute of silence will also be observed to honour the plane crash victims, “following the King's inspection of the Coldstream Guards at Horse Guards, which will be signalled by a Last Post and Reveille.”

The insider went on to share that as per a Palace spokesperson, King Charles wanted the change "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy."

What happened in Air India plane crash?

On Wednesday, June 11, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 241 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad, India.

Miraculously, only one Indian-British passenger from Leicester survived, who is now receiving treatment in an Indian hospital.

