King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins

Royal

The King of Britain, Charles III's birthday parade is set to begin in the next few hours

Hours before King Charles marks his 77th official birthday at Trooping the Colour in London, Buckingham Palace released a surprise video for royal fans.

On the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family, the Palace shared a special video that detailed what Trooping the Colour actually is.

“Ever wondered what Trooping the Colour is all about? From military precision to royal pageantry, here's a quick explainer on one of The Royal Family’s many traditions,” stated the post’s caption.

The delightful video opened with a question, stating, “What is Trooping the Colour?” which then transitioned into a British military parade with a text that read, “Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the Sovereign for over 200 years.

In the next frame, the Royals shared, “In the 17th century, the Colour – or flag – of a Regiment would be trooped in front of soldiers so that they would recognise it when it was used as a rallying point in battle.”

This led to an order in 1748 to mark the parade as King Charles II’s birthday.

Moving forward, in 1760, King George III ascended the throne and established the parade as an annual tradition to celebrate the monarch’s birthday.

The video then shared that the parade involved over “1000 soldiers, around 200 horses, and approximately 300 musicians.”

It was further shared that these military personnel come together each year for the unique spectacle of Trooping the Colour.

”A modern addition to the parade is the flypast, which is watched by members of the Royal Family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, concluding this historic display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare,” the clip concluded.

When will Trooping the Colour 2025 start?

Trooping the Colour 2025 will begin at 10:30 am British time on Saturday, June 14, and will be broadcasted on BBC One.

