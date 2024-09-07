'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations

Mawra Hocane’s family lights up her birthday month with a low-key celebration!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Sabaat actress documented beautiful moments spent together from the confines of her snug home in Sydney, Australia.
Her mom, dad, brother and sister-in-law all brought a yummy cake for her and made her feel special.
In the first picture, the Sanam Teri Kasam star could not stop but brightly smile while blowing the candles off her cake and cut it in the most casual manner ever.
The next happened to be a solo shot of the actress as she let the cameras do the talking.
While in the third Mawra happily posed with her proud mom and dad from the confines of her home followed by yet another cuddly click with her brother.
We obviously had a little celebration for my birth MONTH #September ALWAYS OVER EXCITED,” Urwa Hocane’s beloved sister penned a caption.
Shortly after the star’s post went viral her ardent fans spammed the comments section with intense love.
One wrote, “ Also my birth month.”
“ I am watching Jaffa’s episode, Your acting is on,” penned the second.
“ Keep shining,” effused the third.
It is pertinent to mention that Mawra Hocane jumped on the ‘very demure, very mindful’ trend in latest post.