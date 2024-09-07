Karen Gillan announces first pregnancy at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere

Karen Gillan took quite an unusual route for announcing her pregnancy to the world!
On Friday night, she walked the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of her upcoming movie The Life of Chuckpremiere, surprising everyone by posing with a big baby bump.
After kicking some tails in Gunpowder Milkshake and having melodramatic moments in Doctor Who, the Scottish actor is now making people swoon with her first child.
As per Daily Mail, she is expecting this little one in the oven with husband Nick Kocher, who had tied the knot with her in May 2022.
Passing by the paparazzi group, Karen Gillan glowed like a shining star in a yellow bodycon dress that was matched with complimentary heels.
She tender held her pregnancy bump for photos, smiling politely all the while.
Attenders of the festival were meanwhile busy craning their necks to catch a glimpse of her.
Despite enticing them with this big news, Karen Gillan however didn’t reveal the gender of her baby or if she has thought of any sweet names yet.
However, the celebrity and Nick Kocher still haven’t made an official pregnancy announcement on their social media.