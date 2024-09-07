Entertainment

Karen Gillan announces first pregnancy at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Karen Gillan took quite an unusual route for announcing her pregnancy to the world!

On Friday night, she walked the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of her upcoming movie The Life of Chuckpremiere, surprising everyone by posing with a big baby bump.

After kicking some tails in Gunpowder Milkshake and having melodramatic moments in Doctor Who, the Scottish actor is now making people swoon with her first child.

As per Daily Mail, she is expecting this little one in the oven with husband Nick Kocher, who had tied the knot with her in May 2022.

Passing by the paparazzi group, Karen Gillan glowed like a shining star in a yellow bodycon dress that was matched with complimentary heels.

She tender held her pregnancy bump for photos, smiling politely all the while.

Attenders of the festival were meanwhile busy craning their necks to catch a glimpse of her.

Despite enticing them with this big news, Karen Gillan however didn’t reveal the gender of her baby or if she has thought of any sweet names yet.

However, the celebrity and Nick Kocher still haven’t made an official pregnancy announcement on their social media.

Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight
Jennifer Aniston seeks ‘accomplished female stars’ for '9 to 5' remake
Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF
Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours
Joaquin Phoenix’s out of Oscar race after his bold move
Rihanna steals the spotlight with glamorous style at NYC fashion awards
Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Jennifer Lopez graces 'Unstoppable' red carpet in sultry ensemble post Ben Affleck divorce
Toronto International Film Festival: Florence Pugh struts, storms on red carpet in style
Ben Affleck misses 'Unstoppable' premiere as Matt Damon poses with Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'had a good time' at Chiefs afterparty, Source confirms
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco