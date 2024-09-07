Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video

Ananya Panday’s latest web series Call Me Bae has caught attention owing to the wedding spoof scene!
It follows the riches-rags story of Bella Rajwansh, played by Ananya and does not hold back on poking fun at pop culture as well as the lavish celebrity weddings, such as the likes of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.
A scene from the movie has been released on the official page of Prime Video, which saw Ananya’s character Bella getting married to Agastya.
To note, the first 15 minutes of the episode the duo replicate or rather spoof the wedding video of the famous Shershaah couple.
They show the Liger actress mimicking the same gestures as the Kabir Singh star did on her own real-life wedding affair.
She even made a surprise entry on to Kiara’s infamous bridal song Jasleen Royal's Ranjha.
People on the internet are fully amused by the mimicry as they penned their own two cents in the comments section.
“ The worst recreation. Kiara was iconic the blouse making me angry,” one wrote.
Another added, “ No ball.”
For the unversed, Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.