Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is making waves in the digital space!
As per Bollywood Hungama, the 3 Idiots actor has officially launched his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies.
Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the news through a teaser video, offering a glimpse into the channel’s concept.
In a shared video Khan opened up about his vision mentioning that he wanted to create a platform where he could share exclusive insights on cinematic-artistry.
The caption read, "Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us!"
It is reported that the purpose of this channel is to reveal the process of filmmaking, sharing behind-the-scenes footage, and disclose exclusive insights from actors and filmmakers.
On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par.