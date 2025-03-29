Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for son Hrehaan's 19th birthday: ‘But I love you’

Hrithik Roshan has ringed in his son Hrehaan Roshan’s 19th birthday with heartfelt tribute.
The Krish actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to pen an adorable note for his elder son on the joyous occasion of his birthday.
“I love you not because you are so amazing , which you are by the way in every way Ray. But I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you,” he wrote in the caption.
Hrithik further noted, “As you take your next steps into the real world my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes.”
Alongside the lengthy note, the Fighter actor shared a portrait of Hrehaan, in which he could be seen donning a black T-shirt under a black jacket and grey pants.
Related: Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
“So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease and effortlessness, your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday Hrehaan,” he added.
His ex-wife Sussanne Khan also rushed to the comment section to shoer love on father-son duo by penning, “so beautifully expressed.”
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in December 2000 and welcomed Hrehaan in 2006. The War actor is currently dating actor Saba Azad.
Related: Hrithik Roshan's dad reveals shocking truth behind actor's stammering issue