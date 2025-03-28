Aamir Khan hails Salman Khan's acting skills ahead of 'Sikandar' release  

Aamir Khan showered praises on fellow actor Salman Khan ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated movie, Sikandar.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 60-year-old actor joined filmmaker, AR Murugadoss and the Sultan star to promote his new film.
During the conversation, Aamir gushed about Salman's acting and revealed he [Salman] is handling emotional scenes very well.
Related: Film ‘Lagaan’ was, is and continues to be an amazing journey for me: Aamir Khan
"No, but I’ve seen, his emotional scenes are outstanding," the 3 Idiots actor stated.
Aamir Khan has previously worked with Sikandar's director in his 2008 action-thriller movie, Ghajini.
At one light-hearted moment, Salman asked AR Murugadoss to choose the better actor between the two of them.
"Who’s the better actor? Who’s more hardworking? Who’s more sincere?" the Tiger 3 actor inquired.
"All the boring things," Aamir chimed in. He added, "Sir, the actor also, he is better. Have you seen Dabangg?"
Salman Khan's upcoming movie is slated to be released across theatres this Eid, 2025.
Apart from Salman Khan the film also stars popular Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles.
The first trailer of Sikandar will be released on Sunday, March 30th, 2025.
Related: Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’