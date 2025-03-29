Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller 'Citadel' faces major setback 

Trending

'Citadel 2' shooting was wrapped up in late November last year

  March 29, 2025
Priyanka Chopra's highly anticipated Citadel Season 2 has reportedly been delayed, as Amazon MGM is said to be dissatisfied with the footage they've seen so far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is pushing for improvements, as the shooting for season two was wrapped up in late November last year.

It is reported that the sources revealed that Amazon MGM is pushing the show "to a spring 2026 debut".

All the spinoff series are on hold, "until the second season is released, if not indefinitely". Reportedly, Amazon MGM is "unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two".

To note, Priyanka recently announced the shoot for the Prime Video spy action series as she reprised her role of spy Nadia Sinh in the series.

Citadel season two is written by David Well and it has been executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

The first season's star-studded cast included Priyanka Chopra alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, and Rahul Kohli, among many others.

Citadel’s first season was premiered on April 28, 2023.

