Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal  

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her post-marriage life with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dabangg star shared that her decision to marry with actor helped her a lot in balancing her professional and personal life.
Sonakshi stated, "Of course, we talk about our work at home with each other. Our work is a big part of our lives. I love taking his insight on things, he lives the vice versa."
"We share whatever is happening in our professional lives, like my scripts, he’s the first person I want to share everything with anyway. If there’s even a work meeting, I tell him everything. It gives me perspective," the 37-year-old Indian actress disclosed.
Sonakshi further recounted her dating days with Zaheer while admitting that becoming friends helped them to know each other before their marriage.
The couple exchanged marital vows at an intimate wedding function in Mumbai after secretly dating for seven years.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal worked together on their 2022 comedy-drama movie, Double XL.
The film also stars popular Indian actors Huma Qureshi, Mahat Raghavendra, and Dolly Singh in the leading roles.
