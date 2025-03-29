Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor make emotional plea to fans for their kids

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have issued an emotional statement to fans.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress on Saturday, March 29, took to Instagram to make a heartfelt plea for her children, Hoorain and Rayan, asking fans to respect their privacy as they are not “public figures.”
To begin the statement, the Mein actress penned, “A Heartfelt Message to Our Dearest Supporters.”
“To all our wonderful followers who have been a part of our journey, we are truly grateful for your love and support over the years. You have not only been with us through our highs and lows but have also watched our children grow since the day we introduced them to you,” she noted.
The Pakistani A-lister continued, “Your kindness in celebrating their milestones and sharing in their happiness has meant the world to us. We have always considered you more than just fans—you are family.”
She further noted in the statement that as her and Danish’s children continue to grow and are exploring what future holds for them, it is the couple’s responsibility as parents to safeguard their privacy.
Requesting the fans to keep Hoorain and Rayan in their prayers, Ayeza penned a special plea to those operating fan pages dedicated to her kids.
“A special request to all the fan pages dedicated to Rayan and Hoorain: we deeply appreciate the love you have showered upon them, but we kindly ask you to deactivate these pages as they are not public figures. Your love and support will always remain in our hearts, and we are forever grateful for the kindness you have shown them throughout the years,” the Meherposh starlet wrote.
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014, after being romantically linked for 8 years since 2006.