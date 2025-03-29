Trending

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor make emotional plea to fans for their kids

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan share two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor make emotional plea to fans for their kids
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor make emotional plea to fans for their kids

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have issued an emotional statement to fans.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress on Saturday, March 29, took to Instagram to make a heartfelt plea for her children, Hoorain and Rayan, asking fans to respect their privacy as they are not “public figures.”

To begin the statement, the Mein actress penned, “A Heartfelt Message to Our Dearest Supporters.”

“To all our wonderful followers who have been a part of our journey, we are truly grateful for your love and support over the years. You have not only been with us through our highs and lows but have also watched our children grow since the day we introduced them to you,” she noted.

The Pakistani A-lister continued, “Your kindness in celebrating their milestones and sharing in their happiness has meant the world to us. We have always considered you more than just fans—you are family.”

Related: Ayeza Khan posts breathtaking photos in magnificent red ensemble: See

She further noted in the statement that as her and Danish’s children continue to grow and are exploring what future holds for them, it is the couple’s responsibility as parents to safeguard their privacy.

Requesting the fans to keep Hoorain and Rayan in their prayers, Ayeza penned a special plea to those operating fan pages dedicated to her kids.

“A special request to all the fan pages dedicated to Rayan and Hoorain: we deeply appreciate the love you have showered upon them, but we kindly ask you to deactivate these pages as they are not public figures. Your love and support will always remain in our hearts, and we are forever grateful for the kindness you have shown them throughout the years,” the Meherposh starlet wrote.

Related: Danish Taimoor finally addresses controversial polygamy remarks

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014, after being romantically linked for 8 years since 2006.

Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for son Hrehaan's 19th birthday: ‘But I love you’
Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for son Hrehaan's 19th birthday: ‘But I love you’
Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller 'Citadel' faces major setback
Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller 'Citadel' faces major setback
Aamir Khan hails Salman Khan's acting skills ahead of 'Sikandar' release
Aamir Khan hails Salman Khan's acting skills ahead of 'Sikandar' release
Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release
Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details
Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal
Sonu Sood breaks silence on wife Sonali's tragic accident
Sonu Sood breaks silence on wife Sonali's tragic accident
'Sikandar' makers voluntarily cut 14.28 minutes despite censor approval
'Sikandar' makers voluntarily cut 14.28 minutes despite censor approval
Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’
Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’
Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay
Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay