Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her 'career drought' after 'Heeramandi'

Aditi Rao Hydari revealed she was stunned by the lack of offers after her acclaimed performance in Heeramandi, calling the period of waiting "a real drought."
While conversing with Farah Khan on the YouTube channel the Indian actress opened up about her career drought after the hit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series.
Hyderi said, “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought!”
Farah, who is in shock, said, “Really? Tabhi tune shaadi kar li (That is why you got married)!”
Hyderi chuckled and said, “Actually! No seriously we had to space it out so that we get could get back from work, get married and then get back to work. But the wedding was a lot of fun.”
Notably, Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, earning widespread recognition for her mesmerizing dance performance in Saiyaan Hatto Jao.
The series also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmeen Segal, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles.