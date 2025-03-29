Trending

Genelia D'Souza opens up about making her acting comeback after 10 years

Genelia D'Souza last appeared in Marathi film 'Ved' alongside her husband Riteish Deshmukh

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 29, 2025
Genelia D'Souza recently spoke about breaking acting hiatus with her Marathi debut film, Ved.

The 37-year-old Indian actress who recently participated in a panel discussion on women empowerment at Elle Impact, disclosed that she was discouraged from making acting comeback after a decade.

Genelia further shared that she does not give much importance to success and failure of the projects as she believes losing and winning is a part of life.

"It's a part of our life. I feel we hype our success too much and stress a bit too much on failure, whereas the impact and intent of your daily life are what truly matter," the Force actress added.

The Ved starlet also revealed that she has portrayed multiple characters in six different languages.

"Being an actor who has worked in six languages, and someone who took a break because I was having babies, I remember people telling me, ‘Oh, you want to come back to films after 10 years?" the Boys actress added.

Genelia D'Souza will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par

