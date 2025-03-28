Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

Hrithik Roshan is all set to don a new hat!
The Krrish actor will be making his directorial debut with the fourth installment of the hit superhero film franchise.
Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, who previously directed the franchise, took to his Instagram account on Friday to announce the exciting news.
“Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!” he wrote alongside a beaming photo of himself with son.
Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad rushed to comment section to shower love with heart emojis.
The film, which has been officially announced, will be co-produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra.
Krrish 3 was released in 2013, and fans have been waiting for an update since then.
While Hrithik Roshan has always headlined the Krrish franchise, it is yet to be revealed that if he will continue to play the lead role or pass it to a new actor.
