Trending

Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra will co-produced ‘Krrish 4’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

Hrithik Roshan is all set to don a new hat!

The Krrish actor will be making his directorial debut with the fourth installment of the hit superhero film franchise.

Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, who previously directed the franchise, took to his Instagram account on Friday to announce the exciting news.

“Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!” he wrote alongside a beaming photo of himself with son.

Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad rushed to comment section to shower love with heart emojis.

Related: Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish 4' faces delay due to THIS reason


The film, which has been officially announced, will be co-produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra.

Krrish 3 was released in 2013, and fans have been waiting for an update since then.

While Hrithik Roshan has always headlined the Krrish franchise, it is yet to be revealed that if he will continue to play the lead role or pass it to a new actor.

Related: Hrithik Roshan's dad reveals shocking truth behind actor's stammering issue

Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release
Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details
Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal
Sonu Sood breaks silence on wife Sonali's tragic accident
Sonu Sood breaks silence on wife Sonali's tragic accident
'Sikandar' makers voluntarily cut 14.28 minutes despite censor approval
'Sikandar' makers voluntarily cut 14.28 minutes despite censor approval
Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’
Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’
Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay
Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema
Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema
Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’
Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’
Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event
Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event