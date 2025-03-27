Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release

Salman Khan has taken a dig at younger generation of actors ahead of his highly-anticipated film, Sikandar, release.
On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Bollywood bigwig hosted a press conference in Mumbai to promote his movie.
During the interaction with press, Salman expressed his disappointment over self centered young stars.
He made the blunt remark, “The actors today have become very insecure. Do you see any of the younger generation stars doing two-hero films? I have offered a film individually and in combination to younger actors but they all refused to work with each other.”
The Tiger 3 star added, “They presented different excuses, but the fact is they did not want to work with each other.”
In the same conversation, he praised renowned stars for their work ethics including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Rahul Roy, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.
Salam noted that back in the days actors used to do 2 to 3 films together.
“It was about our fans coming together and fetching that much of the box-office collections. We also became close friends by shooting for 100–150 days together,” he noted.
AR Murugadoss’ film, Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will release on March 30, 2025.