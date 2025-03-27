Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details

Trending

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans expressed their concern over the incident

  March 27, 2025
The internet went berserk after a video went viral of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car being hit by a bus in Mumbai.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, the incident took place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, near Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu Tara Road.

A source confirmed to the outlet that the Devdas actress was not inside her car, noting, "People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no accident."

Related: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father on his 8th death anniversary





Following the minor collision, things took a violent turn as a bouncer reportedly slapped the bus driver, however, later the staff at the bungalow apologised and the driver chose not to report it to the police.

Prior to the incident, Aishwarya's personal life has been under quite a spotlight since last year, when rumours about her marriage failing with Abhishek Bachchan emerged.

The couple has been trying to put the speculation to rest with multiple public appearances together.

Related: Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at Aishwarya Rai during 2025 Showsha Reel Awards

On work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), where she reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film.

