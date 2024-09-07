Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a gigantic blow as Netflix is reportedly ending its £100 million deal with them.
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are no longer in the capacity to face another setback because of an increase in the lack of projects they’re doing.
And with the streaming site canceling this multi-million-dollar contract, it will be “impossible” for them to cope with this loss.
Royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror that Netflix bosses aren’t “happy” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially as the duo is struggling to find financers for their lucrative contracts.
So, the five-year deal with the web series platform is facing the axe instead of being renewed next year.
“It’s very likely to be a repeat of the problem with the couple’s Spotify contract which came to an abrupt end in 2023 after they failed to meet productivity benchmarks,” the expert said.
He added, “The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover.”
Going on, Tom Quinn suggested that Prince Harry might try to downsize this financial disaster by knocking doors of smaller companies, but even they would find difficulty managing the ex-royals.
“The last thing Meghan Markle wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company - the way things are going even that might not be a possibility,” he concluded.