Kate Middleton 'pressurized' Prince William to rent secret love nest

Prince William and Princess Kate’s journey as a couple begun long before their engagement, when they shared their first home together at a private location of Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales now live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis once shared a love nest at a remote location.
The couple, who met at St. Andrews University in 2001, rekindled their romance after a brief separation in 2007.
They eventually rented a cozy farmhouse on the island of Anglesey, located off the north-west coast of Wales.
This home of the Bodorgan Hall estate, became a cherished backdrop for some of their most important milestones, including their engagement, wedding, and the birth of their eldest son.
William and Kate lived on the island from 2010 to 2013 while the prince worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot for the Royal Air Force at RAF Valley.
At the time, Kate was working remotely as a web designer for her family’s business.
Details about their life on Anglesey have recently revealed in Robert Jobson’s biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales, published in 2023.
According to the book, Kate did not want to maintain a long-distance relationship, moved to Wales with William, where they rented their home for £750 a month.
During a farewell visit to the island in 2013, Prince William expressed deep affection for their time there, saying, “This island was our first home together, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts. We’ll come back again and again with our family.”