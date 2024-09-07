Royal

Prince Harry set to receive huge gift from Royal Family on 40th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Prince Harry is set to receive a staggering £8million inheritance on his 40th birthday, just days after reuniting with his brother Prince William in the UK.

The windfall comes from a trust fund established by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, which was designed to provide tax-free lump sums to her great-grandchildren.

According to sources, Harry's inheritance is significantly larger than his brother William's due to a strategic arrangement made by the Queen Mother in 1994.

The trust fund, initially valued at £19million, was split into two payments - one at age 21 and another at 40.

Harry and William received £6million between them at 21, with a further £8million to be distributed upon turning 40.

However, this inheritance has sparked controversy, with some questioning what the Queen Mother would have thought of Harry's recent criticisms of the monarchy.

According to sources, Prince William is unhappy with the sum, given Prince Harry's departure from senior royal duties and subsequent public criticisms of family members.

Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, have been funding their California lifestyle through various projects and media deals.

Royal News

