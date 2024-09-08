Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch

Bollywood's most beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were seen arriving at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, sparking widespread speculation about the arrival of their baby.
According to eyewitnesses, the couple arrived at the hospital in their car, surrounded by paparazzi, but kept a low profile and remained out of sight.
Deepika and Ranveer's family members were also spotted arriving at the hospital, adding to the excitement.
This development comes just a day after the couple was seen seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, ahead of the arrival of their baby.
While there is no official confirmation from the couple or their representatives, sources close to the family indicate that Deepika is expected to give birth soon.
The couple had announced their pregnancy in February, sharing an adorable picture featuring baby shoes and clothing with the caption "September 2024".
Deepika Padukone is expected to take a maternity leave till March next year and plans to dedicate the next few months to her newborn.
She is reportedly set to resume work in 2025, with the sequel of Kalki alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.