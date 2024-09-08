King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update

King Charles, Queen Camilla shared a delightful message shortly after monarch's fresh health update gave royal fans a sigh of relief.
The Mail, sighting an inside source on Saturday reported that Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February this year is “heading in a very positive trajectory.”
Following the updates on Charles' ongoing cancer battle The King and Queen accompanied each other at Braemar Highland Games.
Turning to their Instagram account on Saturday, the Royal Family offered a peek into Charles and Camilla’s “wonderful afternoon” at the sports event.
The carousel of photos featured candid moments of the royal couple enjoying the event and gazing at each other with affection.
It also showcased the sportsman spirit of the participants, flaunting their talent during different games.
“Earlier this year, it was announced that His Majesty would take on the role of Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, following in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth,” the royal family account mentioned.
Up next, Queen Camilla and King Charles are gearing for their official trip to Australia in the month of October.