Queen Mary, King Frederik set to relocate after concluding extended vacations 

Queen Mary and her husband, King Frederik, have reportedly made an unexpected shift in their plans to return to Denmark.
The Danish Royal couple, who tied the knot in 2004, is expected to return to their home country, on July 13, but have now decided to spend a few more days abroad.
Shortly after concluding their summer getaway, Mary and Frederik are expected to relocate to their historical palace.
Hello! reported that Their Majesties will move to the Danish royal family’s go-to summer residence, Gråsten Palace, on July 28.
This palace has been associated with the Danish royal family since 1935, when it was given to then Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Ingrid, before they ascended to the throne.
It is important to note that Queen Mary and King Frederik had already extended their summer getaway last week.
As per the Danish newspaper, BILLED-BLADET, the couple chose to spend additional time together abroad before resuming their public engagements in Denmark.
During their summer vacation, the 57-year-old Danish monarch attended the final match of the 2025 Wimbledon series at Centre Court, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In their absence, their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, is serving as acting regent until July 20.
For those unaware, Christian has taken this role as his father's deputy since November 2023, before Frederik officially became King of Denmark in January 2024.