Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's 'rigid' marriage secrets disclosed

Prince Edward’s ‘tight’ relationship with Duchess Sophie compared to King Charles, Prince Andrew

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie share a marriage that has lasted for ages, even though King Charles and Prince Andrew got divorced in the 1990s.

But neither did they struck love at first sight and nor was their relationship free of challenging troubles.

As per Express UK, Duchess Sophie has pointed out that things working between them come down the “great friendship” with her spouse.

In their 1998 engagement interview, she said, “I think we share a number of interests, we laugh a lot and we have a great friendship.”

Agreeing with this, Prince Edward echoed, “We are the very best of friends and that’s essential, but it also helps that we also love each other very much.”

King Charles’ youngest brother also has shared interests with his wife, like of sports and outdoor living, helping them get along well.

Another reason for Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie making it through thick and thin is the fact that they’ve chosen never to stay away from each other for a long time.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward remarked: 

“Failures of the marriages of Prince Edward’s beloved sister Princess Anne and then, in rapid and ever more embarrassing succession, Prince Andrew and King Charles, made him even more determined to put caution before commitment.”

