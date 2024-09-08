Meghan Markle feels 'sorry' for calling Royal Family rascist 

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly feeling deep regret over her behavior towards the Royal Family and the fallout from her comments about racism within the monarchy.
According to sources, Meghan is said to be deeply sorry for her actions, which she believes “weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired".
However, Royal Biographer Angela Levin has cast doubt on Meghan's regret, suggesting it may be a case of "too little, too late."
"She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist,” she added.
Levin continued, "I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to."
She also recalled the pain caused to the late Queen Elizabeth II by Meghan's allegations of racism within the Royal Family. "
"It was very, very cruel, and I think the Queen, when she had heard that, it was very painful for her,” Levin noted.
Angela Levin further claimed, "Because the one thing the Queen wasn't was racist, in any way or any form."