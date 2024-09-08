Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'partied hard' after NFL star's major win

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
Taylor Swift had a great time with her boyfriend Travis Kelce on a dinner date in N.Y.C.

The lovebirds seemingly chose Brooklyn pizza hotspot Lucali for their dinner date on Friday night.

A source told People, that the couple went out to celebrate Travis’ victory against the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL regular-season opener.

“They were sitting in the main room with everyone. Travis was super nice and thanking everyone around him. Taylor looked stunning, and they seemed very happy together,” the insider said.

The Cruel Summer crooner and the NFL player, both 34, were spotted holding hands and walking together in the paparazzi pictures.

"Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," the continued, "Travis and Taylor both let loose.”

After their outing pictures started circulating on social media, Taylor’s fans couldn’t hold excitement.

A fan wrote on X, "Omg I ship it!! Taylor deserves all the happiness and Travis seems like a great guy! Can't wait to see what's next for them"

Another added, "Taylor's smile says it all! She looks so happy and radiant with Travis. I'm loving this new development"

"Okay, I didn't see this coming but I'm HERE. FOR. IT! Taylor and Travis are a surprisingly great match. Hope this means new song inspiration,” a third noted.

