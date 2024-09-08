Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Deepika Padukone has been admitted to Mumbai's Reliance Foundation hospital on Saturday evening ahead of the delivery of her first baby.
The couple were spotted leaving for the hospital in high spirits along with their families.
In a video surfacing on paparazzi account, Deep and Ranveer Singh's car arrived at the hospital.
Though the pair were not seen through the glass-tainted windows, sources confirm that the actress has neared the date of her delivery and reached hospital.
“Parents-to-be #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh, along with their families, arrive at the hospital, awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy! Good news is just around the corner!" the caption of the post read.
DeepVeer fans could not contain the excitement on seeing the Gehraiyaan actress exit her home base to give birth.
One fan wrote," Little simba on the way."
Another added, " Bless this lovely couple."
" Wishing her a safe and happy delivery," the third effused.
On Friday, the parents-to-be set foot at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the big day.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, cannot wait to embrace parenthood.