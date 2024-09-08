Trending

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Good news is just round the corner as Deepika Padukone arrives at Mumbai hospital to give birth

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Good news is just round the corner as Deepika Padukone arrives at Mumbai hospital to give birth
Good news is just round the corner as Deepika Padukone arrives at Mumbai hospital to give birth 

Deepika Padukone has been admitted to Mumbai's Reliance Foundation hospital on Saturday evening ahead of the delivery of her first baby. 

The couple were spotted leaving for the hospital in high spirits along with their families. 

In a video surfacing on paparazzi account, Deep and Ranveer Singh's car arrived at the hospital. 

Though the pair were not seen through the glass-tainted windows, sources confirm that the actress has neared the date of her delivery and reached hospital. 

“Parents-to-be #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh, along with their families, arrive at the hospital, awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy! Good news is just around the corner!" the caption of the post read. 


DeepVeer fans could not contain the excitement on seeing the Gehraiyaan actress exit her home base to give birth. 

One fan wrote," Little simba on the way." 

Another added, " Bless this lovely couple."

" Wishing her a safe and happy delivery," the third effused. 

On Friday, the parents-to-be set foot at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the big day. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, cannot wait to embrace parenthood. 

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut

Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Trending News

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Mahira Khan reminisces her best ‘hat girl’ moments in dreamy photos
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday in style
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the aftermath of his divorce