Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut

Selena Gomez gears up for ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere at 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
Billionaire Selena Gomez is kicking off Emilia Pérez’s TIFF debut, with little sister Gracie Elliot by her side!

The Only Murders in the Building actress turned to her Instagram stories on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and updated her 424 million fans of her arrival in Toronto with a heartwarming snap of reuniting with sister Gracie.

In the story, the People You Know singer was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with her little sister, which she turned into a memory by capturing in a selfie.

Gomez, dressed in a cream-colored top with her hair parted in the center, was captured giving Gracie a gentle kiss on the head. However, the selfie only focused on her sister’s hair, leaving her face out of view.

Sharing another drop-dead gorgeous selfie, the singer wrote, “Sup Toronto,” on the story.

In the photo, the Midnight Vibes artist went minimal with the makeup as her wavy locks flowed freely. The actress sported a victory sign in the selfie with a golden ring in her finger.

It is speculated that the Rare Beauty founder will be joined by her sister Gracie at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival, which kicked off on September 5, is scheduled to wrap up on September 15 in Toronto and will have a premiere of Gomez’s highly anticipated film Emilia Pérez.

