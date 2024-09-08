Entertainment

Kevin Costner admits 'Horizon' failed at the box office

The 'Yellowstone' star confessed that the sequel was postponed following the success of Chapter 1

Kevin Costner has acknowledged that his ambitious $100 million Western epic Horizon was a box office disappointment, but the Oscar-winning actor remains confident in the film's lasting impact.

At the 2024 Venice Film Festival, the revealed that the sequel was postponed following the success of Chapter 1, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was released in theatres in late June.

The sequel received its world premiere there after its planned 16 August release date was cancelled.

Regarding the first installment, he stated, "It didn't have overwhelming success.”

Notably, the film had poor reviews and made only $11 million on opening weekend on a $100 million budget.

But the Yellowstone star optimistically added, “I've had a lot of movies that way, that have stood the test of time.”

The Bodyguard star stated that the Horizon studio had originally intended to release the sequel six weeks following the first movie's premiere, but they later changed their minds and chose not to release it until mid-August.

Kevin continued, “For me, it fell back into my plan, which was I always wanted to come out with movies about five-six months apart.”

He mentioned, “And that was going to allow me to come to Venice. I would have never come to Venice, because they won't show the film here if it was already out.”

Kevin acknowledged that artistic director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera was "the biggest reason" they could screen the picture there and thanked him for "bringing this here."

To note, Chapter 3 of the film saga started shooting in May 2024. Chapter 4 is in development.


