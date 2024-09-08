Royal

Prince William confides in 'replacement brothers' amid Prince Harry rift

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship remains strained due to a series of public accusations and shocking disclosures in the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare.

Ever since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March, the Prince of Wales found two "replacement brothers" who have proven to be a reliable source of support during these time.

The two important people who play the brotherly role are Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall.

During conversation with OK! Magazine, a royal expert Jennie Bond said, “When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them but for the rest of the family, too.”

She added, “This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on. And so I’m really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a brother to him in Peter Phillips."

The expert further explained that Peter is incredibly down to earth, solid, and has been there for both William and Harry in “good and bad times.”

“He formed a physical bridge between them when Harry came back for their grandfather’s funeral as he walked between the brothers - as if to keep the peace. It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party along with William’s other 'replacement' brother: Mike Tindall,” she noted.

Jennie exclaimed that William “absolutely” trust those people who show up to support him.

