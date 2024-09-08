Royal

Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record

Prince Hisahito, who is the second in Japanese line to throne, hit major accomplishment recently

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record
Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record

In a major milestone for Japan’s royal family, Prince Hisahito has broken a 40-year record!

The moment calls for a hearty celebration for the Japanese royals as their youngest prince became the first male in the family to reach adulthood in nearly 40 years after he rang in his 18th birthday on Friday, September 6.

In the 17 adult members of the imperial family, the prince is the youngest male among the only four royal men present currently.

Prince Hisahito, who is the only son of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, is the second in line to the Japanese throne after his father and is the nephew of the current Emperor Naruhito.

In 1985, Crown Prince Fumihito became the last male in the family to reach adulthood, a record that is broken after almost 4 decades by his son, Hisahito, in 2024.

Hisahito, who is currently the only heir in line for the throne, and since the system does not allow empresses to rule, the government is facing difficulty figuring out how to keep the succession stable in the future if something were to happen to the prince in the future.

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing

Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing

Royal News

Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Prince William confides in 'replacement brothers' amid Prince Harry rift
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Meghan Markle feels 'sorry' for calling Royal Family rascist
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s ‘rigid’ marriage secrets disclosed
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Prince Harry was in contact with family members all this time
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Prince Harry set to receive huge gift from Royal Family on 40th birthday
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Queen Camilla opens love door for ex Andrew Parker amid King Charles’ cancer
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Kate Middleton 'pressurized' Prince William to rent secret love nest
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Zara Tindall saves herself from big blunder: Deets inside