Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record

In a major milestone for Japan’s royal family, Prince Hisahito has broken a 40-year record!
The moment calls for a hearty celebration for the Japanese royals as their youngest prince became the first male in the family to reach adulthood in nearly 40 years after he rang in his 18th birthday on Friday, September 6.
In the 17 adult members of the imperial family, the prince is the youngest male among the only four royal men present currently.
Prince Hisahito, who is the only son of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, is the second in line to the Japanese throne after his father and is the nephew of the current Emperor Naruhito.
In 1985, Crown Prince Fumihito became the last male in the family to reach adulthood, a record that is broken after almost 4 decades by his son, Hisahito, in 2024.
Hisahito, who is currently the only heir in line for the throne, and since the system does not allow empresses to rule, the government is facing difficulty figuring out how to keep the succession stable in the future if something were to happen to the prince in the future.