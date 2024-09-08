Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Vaani Kapoor, who is reportedly all set to star opposite Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, called the latter a 'phenomenal actor.'
During her recent conversation on a radio show, the diva was quizzed about the heartthrob.
Without giving away much about the maiden collaboration, the Khel Khel Mein actor revealed, " I love his work. I’ve seen a couple of his shows on streaming platforms, back in the days, on OTT, and I love him.”
Kapoor continued, “I think the audiences here in India have loved him for the artist that he is, the craft that he possesses, and the fact that he’s supremely talented as an artist."
"I see an artist as an individual, for the work that they do. I admire that and I try to look at it in a way, barring all these xyz factors attached to anybody," she added.
"One should see an artist for he or she is, and I respect that. I think he’s a phenomenal actor," Vaani concluded.
For the unversed, Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan are roped in to star in a yet-to-be -titled rom-com flick, which will be filmed entirely in the UK.