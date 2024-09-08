Trending

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Vaani Kapoor will work alongside Fawad Khan in his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Vaani Kapoor will work alongside Fawad Khan in his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback
Vaani Kapoor will work alongside Fawad Khan in his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback 

Vaani Kapoor, who is reportedly all set to star opposite Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, called the latter a 'phenomenal actor.' 

During her recent conversation on a radio show, the diva was quizzed about the heartthrob. 

Without giving away much about the maiden collaboration, the Khel Khel Mein actor revealed, " I love his work. I’ve seen a couple of his shows on streaming platforms, back in the days, on OTT, and I love him.”


Kapoor continued,  “I think the audiences here in India have loved him for the artist that he is, the craft that he possesses, and the fact that he’s supremely talented as an artist." 

"I see an artist as an individual, for the work that they do. I admire that and I try to look at it in a way, barring all these xyz factors attached to anybody," she added. 

"One should see an artist for he or she is, and I respect that. I think he’s a phenomenal actor," Vaani concluded. 

For the unversed, Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan are roped in to star in a yet-to-be -titled rom-com flick, which will be filmed entirely in the UK. 

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing

Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing

Trending News

Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Mahira Khan reminisces her best ‘hat girl’ moments in dreamy photos
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput