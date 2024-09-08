OpenAI CTO shares hilarious question her mother asked ChatGPT

OpenAI’s chief technology officer has a funny tale to share about her mom’s reaction to the newly launched ChatGPT!
While speaking in a recent gathering for creative and communications professionals at 2024 Cannes Lions, Mira Murati, the CTO at OpenAI, shared the priceless reaction of her mother when she was first exposed to this revolutionary technology.
"When will Mira get married?" told the CTO hilariously of her mom.
She revealed that this happened when her sister was guiding their mother on how this technology can give quick answers to your questions.
"Well, mom, it's not magic. It's still artificial intelligence," said Murati to her mom.
Having a graduation degree in mechanical engineering, Murati first worked at Tesla and Leap Motion before she made her way to OpenAI in 2018 as a researcher, reported Business Insider.
Murati also said, “She was having such a natural interaction with it that she thought she could ask anything.”
Out of curiosity, the outlet hilariously told that they too reached out to ChatGPT for its response regarding the CTO's marriage, to which it replied, "There is no public information about Mira Murati's personal plans, including if or when she intends to get married. Like many public figures, she tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight."