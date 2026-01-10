Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'

Greenland leaders have issued a clear response to the United States after President Donald Trump's new wave of threats.
According to France24, the leaders of five Greenland political parties in parliament issued a joint statement after Trump again suggested the use of force to seize the Danish autonomous territory declaring the future of the island should be decided by Greenlanders.
"We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders," the leaders of five parties in parliament said in a joint statement. "The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders," they added.
The statement came hours after Trump once again asserted that the US needs to own Greenland.
"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting with oil company executives.
Trump said the US must acquire Greenland, even though it already has a military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement. The island of 57,000 people is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Trump's threats to take control of Greenland, where the US already has a military base.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an invasion of Greenland would end "everything", meaning the transatlantic NATO defence pact and the post-World War II security structure.
Notably, last week, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and Denmark issued a joint statement, saying only Greenland and Denmark can decide matters regarding their relations.