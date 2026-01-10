Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?

Netflix’s recently released series, 11.22.63, is finally streaming on the streaming giant.
The much talked about series has been based on Stephen King’s novel 11/22/63.
The eight-episode limited series focuses on an English teacher from Lisbon Falls, Maine, who travels back through time to stop JFK’s assassination on November 22, 1963.
Since the series has been released on the streaming platform; everyone’s wondering whether it’s just fictional or carrying traces of reality?
The King’s 2011 novel is indeed inspired by the real-life event of the JFK assassination, that blends historical facts with a fictional time-travel premise where a teacher tries to prevent it.
The highly anticipated series features James Franco and Chris Cooper in the leading roles.
Apart from them, the time travelling series also stars Sarah Gadon, Lucy Fry, Daniel Webber, and George MacKay.
Moreover, the series also features Cherry Jones, T.R. Knight, Josh Duhamel, and Annette O’Toole.
Executively produced by J.J. Abrams, King, Bryan Burk, and Bridget Carpenter, the series has been produced by James Franco, who also stars in the series.
It is worth mentioning here that 11.22.63 series premiered on Netflix on January 7, 2025.