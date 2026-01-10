Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub

Entertainment
  By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
Ariana Grande has strongly reacted after her Wicked: For Good costar Cynthia Erivo suffered yet another setback.

The 7 Rings singer has been nominated for Best Actress in a  Supporting Role category for Actors Awards 2026 for her musical-fantasy film, released last year.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, Ariana expressed utmost gratitude over her yet another achievement in a lengthy yet emotional note on her Instagram account.

However, just a day after this delightful update, the We Can't Be Friends singer responded on Cynthia Erivo being snubbed by SAG’s Actor Awards.

Speaking to Variety on the Red Carpet of 2026 AFI Awards on Friday, January 9, in Los Angeles, Ariana said, "There aren’t enough flowers on this earth for Jon M. Chu. He’s an extraordinary human being and director."

She continued, "This film will be watched for decades to come. He set out to move people, to challenge them, to make them better allies and better humans — and he succeeded."

"The impact of his work and Cynthia’s Elphaba is undeniable. Cynthia’s performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we’ve seen, and it will be referenced and adored for generations, that can’t be taken away" Ariana added.

"That’s why I say every good thing that happens to me belongs to them, too. None of this exists in isolation. We informed each other every single day. Of course, it’s hard — they deserve all the flowers this world can grow," the Side to Side songstress claimed.

Ariana Grande has been nominated at all of the major awards shows this season for her work as Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo faced second major snub in a raw as the Luther actor was not nominated for the Critics Choice Awards.

