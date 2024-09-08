Trending

Saboor Aly celebrates her husband Ali Ansari's birthday

Sajal Aly's sister Saboor Aly pens a cute note for her husband Ali Ansari to wish him 'happy birthday'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Saboor Aly pens a cute note for her husband Ali Ansari to wish him happy birthday
Saboor Aly pens a cute note for her husband Ali Ansari to wish him 'happy birthday'

It was actor Ali Ansari's birthday, and his wife Saboor Aly celebrated it with friends and family. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Fitrat actress shared breathtaking insights from the terrific birthday party with her better-half Ali Ansari. 

During the span of the pleasant bash, eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple twinned in black dresses and lovingly gazing at each other while cutting the cake. 

Ansari's three-tier birthday cake was very different from the usual birthday cakes. 

"To my husband, a real go getter, a brave man with a heart of gold, HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Saboor wrote as caption. 


"May ALLAH fulfill your fantastic plans for you, may he lead you to great victories. I love you," the post further read. 

As soon as the post went viral, their die-hard fans were quick enough to comment. 

One wrote, " Mashallah cute lovely couple always live together. Prince and my cute princess." 

" Beautiful couple," the second effused. 

"HBD Ali Ansari," the third expressed. 

Saboor Aly, who exchanged vows with Ali Ansari back in 2022, never shies away from sharing memorable moments with her 4.9M followers. 

The two often step out together and make surprise appearances. 

Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’

Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’
Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone

Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone
King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’

Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’

Trending News

Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm birth of daughter
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Shahid Kapoor dedicates mushy birthday wish to wife Mira Rajput
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Alia Bhatt's heartwarming exchange with old fan in Mumbai goes viral
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Mahira Khan reminisces her best ‘hat girl’ moments in dreamy photos