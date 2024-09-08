Saboor Aly celebrates her husband Ali Ansari's birthday

It was actor Ali Ansari's birthday, and his wife Saboor Aly celebrated it with friends and family.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Fitrat actress shared breathtaking insights from the terrific birthday party with her better-half Ali Ansari.
During the span of the pleasant bash, eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple twinned in black dresses and lovingly gazing at each other while cutting the cake.
Ansari's three-tier birthday cake was very different from the usual birthday cakes.
"To my husband, a real go getter, a brave man with a heart of gold, HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Saboor wrote as caption.
"May ALLAH fulfill your fantastic plans for you, may he lead you to great victories. I love you," the post further read.
As soon as the post went viral, their die-hard fans were quick enough to comment.
One wrote, " Mashallah cute lovely couple always live together. Prince and my cute princess."
" Beautiful couple," the second effused.
"HBD Ali Ansari," the third expressed.
Saboor Aly, who exchanged vows with Ali Ansari back in 2022, never shies away from sharing memorable moments with her 4.9M followers.
The two often step out together and make surprise appearances.