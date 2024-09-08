Princess Kate to return to royal duties, preparing for two major events

Royal aides are reportedly preparing Princess Kate for "two possibilities" in the coming months as she returns to her official duties.
As per GB News, a royal expert has suggested that there are two potential dates on which she could make her return.
The Princess of Wales has been out of the public spotlight since March following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.
According to an investigation by Roya Nikkah, royal editor of The Times, friends of the princess claim that her good and bad days "still rings true."
She added that if Kate had more "good days," she might decide to aim for a "potential" comeback to the public eye in time for the National Service of Remembrance on November 10.
She would accompany the King and the Royal Family at the Cenotaph if the date is confirmed.
Nikkah claims that royal assistants are also reportedly making their own arrangements.
The editor is aware that Kate might instead appear at Westminster Abbey's "Together at Christmas" carol service.
She might send a video message if she is unable to attend in person because the yearly ceremony is aired.
Nikkah claims that to make plans for the future, Kate has been meeting regularly with her assistant private secretary, private secretary, and communications secretary for the Waleses.