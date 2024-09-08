World

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for key state tour ahead of November election

Kamala Harris's campaign has gained momentum, with increased support from Democrats and donors

  September 08, 2024
With less than 60 days remaining until the November 5 presidential election, the competition between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is becoming more intense.

In recent updates, US Democratic presidential candidate Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are all set to visit several key states after Harris’s anticipated debate with Republican Presidential candidate Trump on Tuesday.

As per multiple outlets, Harris will start her tour in North Carolina on Thursday and then head to Pennsylvania on Friday.

Meanwhile, Walz will visit Michigan and Wisconsin.

The debate between Harris and Trump is expected to be a major event, especially since President Joe Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris on July 21.

Polling indicates a close race in these crucial swing states, which could decide the election.

Other significant battleground states include Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Harris's campaign has gained momentum, with increased support from Democrats and donors.

In August, her campaign raised $361 million, giving her a significant financial edge over Trump.

World News

Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Manipur faces another spurt of violence leaving 6 killed
Mass protest in France against Macron's controversial PM appointment
Urgent manhunt launched in the US after highway shooting leaves several injured
International world order facing ‘threat not seen since Cold War’
Typhoon Yagi brings destruction to Vietnam, leaving at least 4 dead
Italian minister resigns after appointing ex-girlfriend as government’s adviser
Starmer to meet Biden: What to expect from White House talks?
UN demands for thorough probe into recent West Bank shooting
Trump slams Harris for putting cops in danger as he wins police union backing
Dick Cheney backs Kamala Harris, slams Donald Trump ahead of election
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC