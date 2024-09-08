Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for key state tour ahead of November election 

With less than 60 days remaining until the November 5 presidential election, the competition between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is becoming more intense.
In recent updates, US Democratic presidential candidate Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are all set to visit several key states after Harris’s anticipated debate with Republican Presidential candidate Trump on Tuesday.
As per multiple outlets, Harris will start her tour in North Carolina on Thursday and then head to Pennsylvania on Friday.
Meanwhile, Walz will visit Michigan and Wisconsin.
The debate between Harris and Trump is expected to be a major event, especially since President Joe Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris on July 21.
Polling indicates a close race in these crucial swing states, which could decide the election.
Other significant battleground states include Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona.
Harris's campaign has gained momentum, with increased support from Democrats and donors.
In August, her campaign raised $361 million, giving her a significant financial edge over Trump.