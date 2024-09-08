Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik turned heads at the US Open in New York City on Saturday, sporting a shaggy hairdo and thick beard that left fans stunned.

The 31-year-old pop singer, who has experimented with various hairstyles over the years, showcased his latest transformation on social media last month.

However, this was the first time he was seen in public with the new look, which features a mop-top haircut and a full beard.

Malik attended the women's final match between Sabalenka and Pegula, wearing a black leather jacket, navy blue trousers, and dark sunglasses.

As the game progressed, he removed his jacket to reveal a dark green shirt.

The singer's new look is a far cry from his usual clean-cut appearance. In the past, he has tried out various hairstyles, including a tall, spiky updo, blond tips, and even a platinum blonde look.

In 2019, he shaved his head completely, and in 2022, he opted for a beard and big hair look similar to his current style which is perhaps his most dramatic yet.

Malik wasn't the only celebrity spotted at the US Open. Other stars in attendance included Courteney Cox, who was seen with her daughter Coco, and Rebel Wilson, who was accompanied by her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

Legally Blonde star Selma Blair also made an appearance, donning an all-white outfit.

