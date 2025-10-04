'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary

The Gilmore Girls squad has reunited in Hollywood to mark a milestone achievement.
On Friday, October 3, Lauren Graham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category.
The remarkable moment was made more special as she was accompanied by former Gilmore Girls alums.
Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino hosted the ceremony where the actress, who played Lorelai Gilmore on the drama, received the 2,823rd star on Hollywood Blvd.
Lauren was supported by her series mom, Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), and Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes, Stars Hollow's local diner owner and Lorelai's love interest.
Matt Czuchry, who portrayed an ex-boyfriend of Lorelai's daughter, Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel), was also in attendance.
For the monumental occasion, the Twinless star slipped into a stunning red one-piece, which she paired with elegant black heels.
A number of Gilmore Girls producers and writers also graced the ceremony with their presence.
The drama series, which ran for seven seasons from October 2000 until May 2007, is set to mark its 25th anniversary.
Its story follows single mom Lorelai and her teen daughter Rory living in the storybook Connecticut town of Stars Hollow.
"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lauren Graham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, producer of Walk of Fame said in a press release.
"Her charm, wit, and talent have made her an icon for audiences worldwide, and her role on Gilmore Girls has left an indelible mark on television history. We are proud to celebrate her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry," she added.
October marks the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, which officially debuted on October 5, 2000.
While Alexis was not present at Friday's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the 44-year-old actress did make an appearance with Graham at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.