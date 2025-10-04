Home / Entertainment

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary

The star-studded ensemble reunited in Hollywood as they are set to mark the 'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary with a fresh doc

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary


The Gilmore Girls squad has reunited in Hollywood to mark a milestone achievement.

On Friday, October 3, Lauren Graham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category.

The remarkable moment was made more special as she was accompanied by former Gilmore Girls alums.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino hosted the ceremony where the actress, who played Lorelai Gilmore on the drama, received the 2,823rd star on Hollywood Blvd.

Lauren was supported by her series mom, Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), and Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes, Stars Hollow's local diner owner and Lorelai's love interest.

Matt Czuchry, who portrayed an ex-boyfriend of Lorelai's daughter, Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel), was also in attendance. 

For the monumental occasion, the Twinless star slipped into a stunning red one-piece, which she paired with elegant black heels.

A number of Gilmore Girls producers and writers also graced the ceremony with their presence.

The drama series, which ran for seven seasons from October 2000 until May 2007, is set to mark its 25th anniversary.

Its story follows single mom Lorelai and her teen daughter Rory living in the storybook Connecticut town of Stars Hollow.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lauren Graham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, producer of Walk of Fame said in a press release.

"Her charm, wit, and talent have made her an icon for audiences worldwide, and her role on Gilmore Girls has left an indelible mark on television history. We are proud to celebrate her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry," she added.

October marks the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, which officially debuted on October 5, 2000.

While Alexis was not present at Friday's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the 44-year-old actress did make an appearance with Graham at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

You Might Like:

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began
The five-time Grammy winner recently released her sixth studio album, titled 'Here for It All'

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split
The ‘Babygirl’ actress recently filed for divorce from Keith Urban after months of separation

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy
Cillian Murphy's reaction on Taylor Swift's engagement ring leaves fans saying the same thing

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW
The 'Project Runway' host attended the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud
Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of her heartwarming family tribute that even includes an unexpected member

D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him

D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him
Criminal defence attorney Alexandra Kazarian recently offered D4vd a valuable advice amid his ongoing case of teen’s death

Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse
The 'Twilight' actor opened up about how fatherhood has transformed his happiness

Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades

Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades
Hulu will be folded into Disney+ by 2026, with the major shift starting in October

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release
Release of Netflix’s 'Monster': The Ed Gein Story, based on the killer who inspired Psycho, has drawn attention to Anthony Perkins’ legacy

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony last week

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop
The Eras Tour hitmaker smashes major streaming records on the first day of her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence

Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence
The Bad Boy Records founder was sentenced to more than four years in prison