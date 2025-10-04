Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split

In a surprising new update, the potential reason behind Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s shocking split has been revealed.
Earlier this week, reports of the couple’s split began making headlines, following which the A Family Affairactress publicly confirmed the speculation by filing for divorce.
Now, insiders have revealed to Page Six that the Kidman’s bold career decision served as the reason why her and Urban’s 19-year marriage suddenly fell apart.
According to the sources, the One Too Many singer was against his wife’s decision to work in and promote her 2024 sexually explicit movie, Babygirl.
Notably, the Let It Roll singer visibly skipped joining the Big Little Lies actress at last year’s Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film debuted.
“Keith didn’t like the film and he didn’t even like Nicole promoting the movie,” told a tipster, while another alleged that the singer feared becoming a subject of mockery because of the movie.
For those unaware, Babygirl features Nicole Kidman as a high-powered CEO who starts a steamy affair with her handsome intern amid marital dissatisfaction with her husband.
Months before the split news broke, Keith Urban gave an interview on Australia’a Mix 102.3 Hayley & Max in the Morning, where he was questioned about Kidman’s role with younger co-stars.
Soon after the host’s question, the singer cut the interview short – a move that has now added weight to the reason sources shared.