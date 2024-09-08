Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s impudence to Queen Elizabeth before death EXPOSED

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed yet another allegation as a leading royal expert makes a shocking revelation of their disrespectfulness against the late Queen.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down of their royal duties, have however always remembered the former queen in glowing words, but the recent claims have tarnished this image of the rebellious couple.
According to author, historian, and royal expert Robert Lacey, the Spare writer and his actress wife “snubbed” the late Queen’s two invitations sent on different occasions in which she asked the pair to visit the royal family and spend some time together.
"To compound it, as the Christmas holidays approached, Harry and Meghan snubbed the Queen for a second time. They had not gone to stay at Balmoral with her in the summer, and they decided that they couldn't join her at Sandringham for the New Year break either,” penned the expert, The Mirror reported.
In 2019, Queen Elizabeth invited the duo, with their only child at the time, to Balmoral to spend summer holidays.
Whereas, the second invitation was sent by the late queen when she wanted the Duke and Duchess to spend Christmas at Sandringham with their little one, Archie.
However, Harry and Meghan snubbed the invitation and chose to spend six weeks vacation in Canada instead.
To note, during both of the occasions, the prince and his wife were senior working officials and left the duties in 2020.