Lana Del Rey hid her identity to fool new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey cleverly kept her true identity hidden when meeting current boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene for the very first time.
Insiders told Daily Mail that they were initially “convinced” that her new romance, who is an alligator airboat tour guide, was “using her” for fame and money.
But when the singer informed close contacts about hiding her celebrity status from him, they found it “refreshing.”
A source said, “They’ve known each other for years, but only started dating a few months ago. Lana Del Rey first met Jeremy Dufrene in 2019 and they kept in touch.”
“He had no idea who she was at the time which was refreshing to her and she didn’t explain immediately,” the person added.
It was earlier this month when the star was spotted with her newfound lover in London after winding up a Leeds Festival concert.
Just this weekend, Lana Del Rey seemingly confirmed their relationship when appearing next to him at friend Karen Elson’s wedding, sending fans into a frenzy.
“She wanted to go on a boat tour because it’s a big thing in Louisiana, but she never expected to fall for a gator boat captain,” a pal gave away.