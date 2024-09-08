Royal

Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary

  September 08, 2024
Meghan Markle reunited with Oprah Winfrey on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.

As per Express UK, she was invited to speak at a book club session hosted by the television producer in California last night.

At the same event, Prince Harry’s controversial bomb of a memoir, Spare, was proudly put on display as well.

The Duchess of Sussex was part of a select few special guests who addressed the crowd that had gathered at Godmothers bookstore.

It included author Laura Lynne Jackson, actor Marco Leone, and Dr. Jennifer Freed.

Meghan Markle met Oprah Winfrey as the royals prepared to remember the late Queen Elizabeth with prayers and reflection.

This happens to be another scandalous moment for the family as it reminds them of the Duchess of Sussex’s shocking interview with the American host.

Their conversation was recorded in 2021, a year before Queen Elizabeth’s demise, and it revealed many dark secrets of the Firm, thus beginning its downfall.

After only hinting at being unhappy previously, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared with Oprah Winfrey to publicly thwart the royal family for the first time.

