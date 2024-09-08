Royal

Meghan Markle’s date for UK return revealed with Prince Harry and children

Meghan Markle will land in United Kingdom this year because of an invitation to her family

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Meghan Markle will land in United Kingdom this year because of an invitation to her family
Meghan Markle will land in United Kingdom this year because of an invitation to her family

Meghan Markle is set to spend Christmas holidays in the United Kingdom this year with Prince Harry and their children tagging along.

As exclusively learnt by Express UK, uncle Charles Spencer has invited the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to spend the festive period with him at Althorp House.

If the ex-royals accept this calling, it shall mark the very first time that Meghan Markle will set foot in Prince Harry’s homeland of United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in 2022.

An insider has informed that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have however not received any call from King Charles for welcoming them to the royal family’s annual Sandrigham gatherine.

“Charles Spencer has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Althorp this Christmas. It’s far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there,” a source said.

The person added, “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one forthcoming. I don’t think Prince Harry would take them up on it anyway.”

Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism

Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism
Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out

Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out
Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland

Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

Royal News

King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles marks two years of 'very successful' reign
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s impudence to Queen Elizabeth before death EXPOSED
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Princess Kate to return to royal duties, preparing for two major events
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles visibly disturbed at Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Japanese Prince Hisahito’s SHOCKING milestone shatters 40-year royal record
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Prince William confides in 'replacement brothers' amid Prince Harry rift
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Meghan Markle feels 'sorry' for calling Royal Family rascist