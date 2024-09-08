Meghan Markle’s date for UK return revealed with Prince Harry and children

Meghan Markle is set to spend Christmas holidays in the United Kingdom this year with Prince Harry and their children tagging along.
As exclusively learnt by Express UK, uncle Charles Spencer has invited the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to spend the festive period with him at Althorp House.
If the ex-royals accept this calling, it shall mark the very first time that Meghan Markle will set foot in Prince Harry’s homeland of United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in 2022.
An insider has informed that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have however not received any call from King Charles for welcoming them to the royal family’s annual Sandrigham gatherine.
“Charles Spencer has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Althorp this Christmas. It’s far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there,” a source said.
The person added, “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one forthcoming. I don’t think Prince Harry would take them up on it anyway.”