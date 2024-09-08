Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are 'like a bunch of cousins'

Megan Thee Stallion has been wowed by admirers purchasing tickets to ‘dance, twerk, sing’

  September 08, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion has been wowed by admirers purchasing tickets to ‘dance, twerk, sing’
Megan Thee Stallion has been wowed by admirers purchasing tickets to ‘dance, twerk, sing’

Megan Thee Stallion treats her fan like a big family coming together for loving each other!

In an exclusive chat with People Magazine, she talked about the support her first concert tour, Hot Girl Summer, received from attenders popping in each day.

The rapper said, “I know people support me, but to go see it every night was a different feeling… how packed those arenas were! To see that a lot of my show were 100% sold out, I’m like, 'Wow.' ”

“Everybody was in there dancing, twerking, and singing all the songs – word for word. Everybody had a really good time. My fans, we’re like a bunch of cousins getting together at an outing,” she added.

It was on May 14 that Megan Thee Stallion kick-started her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, then tipped around cities to conclude it in Chicago during August.

Soon, the artist will “definitely” go performing gigs for her admirers again, but for now, she’s just “resting” from all the previous physical toil.

“Literally, I was in a squat position for 90 minutes every single day… The cardio was real,” Megan Thee Stallion gave a big laugh.

