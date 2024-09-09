'Birthday boy' Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Bhoot Bangla'

Akshay Kumar has planned a special surprise for fans on the occasion of his birthday!
September 9, 2024 is the birth date of Akshay and to ring in the special day the actor gave a joyous treat to fans in the form of a new film announcement.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Ram Setu star unveiled the first look of Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.
In the caption, Akshay wrote, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years."
The post further read, " This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”
Fans showered all the birthday love on the actor while others expressed excitement in the comments section of his movie post.
One user wrote, “ Happy birthday my hero.”
“ Wishing you a very great full happy birthday,” effused the second.
“ Comedy Action King. Love you guru and horror,” the third added.
Another penned, “ Excited.”
It is pertinent to note that Bhoot Bangla marks a reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 long years.