Trending

'Birthday boy' Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Bhoot Bangla'

Akshay Kumar gives a birthday treat to his fans as he drops first look of 'Bhoot Bangla'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Akshay Kumar gives a birthday treat to his fans as he drops first look of Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar gives a birthday treat to his fans as he drops first look of 'Bhoot Bangla' 

Akshay Kumar has planned a special surprise for fans on the occasion of his birthday!

September 9, 2024 is the birth date of Akshay and to ring in the special day the actor gave a joyous treat to fans in the form of a new film announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Ram Setu star unveiled the first look of Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years."


The post further read, " This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

Fans showered all the birthday love on the actor while others expressed excitement in the comments section of his movie post.

One user wrote, “ Happy birthday my hero.”

“ Wishing you a very great full happy birthday,” effused the second.

“ Comedy Action King. Love you guru and horror,” the third added.

Another penned, “ Excited.”

It is pertinent to note that Bhoot Bangla marks a reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 long years. 

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

Trending News

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar unwinds in the Northern Areas
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Baar Baar Dekho': Sidharth Malhotra marks 8th anniversary with throwback video
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Saboor Aly celebrates her husband Ali Ansari's birthday
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm birth of daughter
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations